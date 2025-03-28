Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 227.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,487.09%.

Draganfly Stock Performance

DPRO opened at $3.05 on Friday. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Draganfly from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

