Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 32,378 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.18% of ONEOK worth $105,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.07. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

