Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 614,655 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,655 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 1.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $155,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $822,019,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,805,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,591,000 after purchasing an additional 689,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

