Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 17,155 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,155 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.19% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $54,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

