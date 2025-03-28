Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.88 and last traded at C$11.09, with a volume of 61862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.28.

DND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark cut Dye & Durham from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$789.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.06.

In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 89,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.48 per share, with a total value of C$1,115,667.30. Also, Director Eric Shahinian acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.35 per share, with a total value of C$213,433.29. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

