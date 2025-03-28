easyJet (LON:EZJ) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 399.90 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 470.14 ($6.09), with a volume of 14882505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473.20 ($6.13).

easyJet Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 499.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 519.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from easyJet’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. easyJet’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Insider Activity at easyJet

easyJet Company Profile

In related news, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 20,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £100,013.34 ($129,483.87). Insiders have acquired 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.