Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Update

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.
Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.
