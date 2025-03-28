Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $272,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,698,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 115.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $822.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $779.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $842.43 and its 200-day moving average is $837.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

