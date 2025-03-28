Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.6 %

TTD stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

