Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,784,674,000 after buying an additional 201,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,422,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after purchasing an additional 404,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,988,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,933,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,356,000 after purchasing an additional 178,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $262.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.09 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,021 shares of company stock worth $31,229,155 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.