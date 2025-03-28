Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.22 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

