Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Copart by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $55.64 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,667,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

