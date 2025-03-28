ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €4.60 ($4.95) and last traded at €4.68 ($5.03). Approximately 50,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.72 ($5.08).

ElringKlinger Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $303.08 million, a P/E ratio of -28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €4.45 and its 200 day moving average is €4.25.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

