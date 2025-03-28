Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Down 61.1% in March

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

EFOI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,147. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

