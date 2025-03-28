Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.88 and traded as low as C$26.38. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at C$26.42, with a volume of 147,107 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENGH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.32%.

Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.

