Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

ENTX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 55,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,233. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

