Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,043,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

