Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mar 28th, 2025

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEWGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. 16,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,692. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

