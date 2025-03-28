Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 67,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $20.87 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

