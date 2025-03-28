Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Short Interest Down 57.3% in March

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Equus Total Return Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE EQS opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Equus Total Return has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

