Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Short Interest Down 57.3% in March

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Equus Total Return Trading Up 3.8 %
NYSE EQS opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Equus Total Return has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59.
Equus Total Return Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equus Total Return
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.