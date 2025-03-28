Eric Richard Remer Sells 9,366 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $98,436.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,637,549 shares in the company, valued at $80,270,639.99. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,164 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $75,293.64.

On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $135,113.44.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,981 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $98,512.47.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $91,558.85.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $85,200.24.

On Thursday, March 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $82,622.88.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $100,417.90.

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $84,766.96.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $76,864.44.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $94,176.00.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 89,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EverCommerce by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 919.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

