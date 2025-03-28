Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 731,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 416,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Euro Sun Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$23.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43.
About Euro Sun Mining
Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Sun Mining
- What is Put Option Volume?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.