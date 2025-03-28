Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.83 and last traded at C$10.84, with a volume of 13059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.11. The firm has a market cap of C$823.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.22%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.