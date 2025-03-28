EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.63. EVI Industries shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 27,834 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered EVI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,863,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in EVI Industries by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 185,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 149,591 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVI Industries by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
