Evoke (LON:EVOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Evoke Price Performance

Shares of LON EVOK opened at GBX 50.60 ($0.66) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Evoke has a one year low of GBX 49.18 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 8,640 ($111.86). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evoke

