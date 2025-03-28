Evoke (LON:EVOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.
Shares of LON EVOK opened at GBX 50.60 ($0.66) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Evoke has a one year low of GBX 49.18 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 8,640 ($111.86). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.58.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
