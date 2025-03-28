Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 10% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). Approximately 65,066,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

EVOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.58. The stock has a market cap of £230.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

