Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 17.6% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.85 ($0.76). Approximately 5,671,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 2,015,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

EVOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £226.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.58.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

