Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 130,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 138,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

