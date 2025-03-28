Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Femasys Trading Down 12.2 %
Shares of FEMY stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.84.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
