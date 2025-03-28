Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Femasys Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Femasys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Femasys by 123.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Femasys by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

