Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) vs. Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) Head to Head Review

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelis Insurance has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fidelis Insurance and Fundamental Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 1 2 3 0 2.33 Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $20.57, suggesting a potential upside of 27.50%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Fundamental Global.

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Fundamental Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $2.42 billion 0.74 $2.13 billion $0.94 17.16 Fundamental Global $45.61 million 0.51 $3.85 million $1.31 14.05

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Fundamental Global. Fundamental Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelis Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Fundamental Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 20.17% 15.27% 3.36% Fundamental Global 20.87% -38.66% -16.17%

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Fundamental Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, as well as other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

