Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $449,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 462,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $97.20 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average is $116.31.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

