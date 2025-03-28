Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2,998.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $511,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018,438 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $748,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,033,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7,567.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,402,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,866,000 after buying an additional 2,371,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

