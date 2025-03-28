Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.84. 9,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 9,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Finning International Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

