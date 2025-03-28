Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of FGT stock opened at GBX 882.30 ($11.42) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 921.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 886.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.52. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 803.73 ($10.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 964 ($12.48).
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
