Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Shares Down 26.8% – Here’s Why

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 26.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

