First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13.

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

