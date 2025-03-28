First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
FCAL stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.11 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $50.54.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
