First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCALGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FCAL stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.11 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Dividend History for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

