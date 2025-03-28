First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 340,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 602% from the previous session’s volume of 48,499 shares.The stock last traded at $60.08 and had previously closed at $60.25.
First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.41.
First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.
