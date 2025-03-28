First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 340,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 602% from the previous session’s volume of 48,499 shares.The stock last traded at $60.08 and had previously closed at $60.25.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.