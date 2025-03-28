First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 210.6% increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $63.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

