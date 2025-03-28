First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of FEMS opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.0936 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
