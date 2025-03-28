First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FEMS opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.0936 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $21,068,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 138,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,995,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,802,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 564.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 69,762 shares during the period.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

