First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 600,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 224,079 shares.The stock last traded at $40.99 and had previously closed at $40.95.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
