First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 600,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 224,079 shares.The stock last traded at $40.99 and had previously closed at $40.95.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 101,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

