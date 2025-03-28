First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LEGR stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.96.

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

