First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LEGR stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.96.
