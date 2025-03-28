First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.41. 222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 million, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.79% of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

