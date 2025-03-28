First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FLN)

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1047 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ FLN opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Microsoft’s Big Malaysia Bet Could Pay Off for Investors
- About the Markup Calculator
- The 5 Most Oversold Stocks on the Market Are…
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Archer Aviation Stock Sees Surge in Institutional Buys
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.