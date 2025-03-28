First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3069 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 11.2% increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

QABA stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

