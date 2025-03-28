First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIVGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2703 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 10.1% increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TDIV stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.11. 71,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,847. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68.

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

