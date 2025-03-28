First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 524.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $84.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.2703 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

