First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

