First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTXR opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $37.32.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile
