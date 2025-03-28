First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (FID) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FID opened at $17.36 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.80.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Microsoft’s Big Malaysia Bet Could Pay Off for Investors
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- The 5 Most Oversold Stocks on the Market Are…
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Archer Aviation Stock Sees Surge in Institutional Buys
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.