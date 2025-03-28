First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (FID) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FID opened at $17.36 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.