First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of FSZ opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $60.24 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
